Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying

If you, like us, are responsible adults who are practicing social distancing and wearing face masks when out in public, you’ve probably run into the annoying issue of your iPhone not registering your Face ID because of said mask. While irritating, this wasn’t exactly a huge concern…until people made it one.

Evidently, those precious few seconds it takes to enter one’s passcode after the Face ID didn’t work are a few seconds too long, so people started to complain to Apple. In response to this, Apple launched the iOS 13.5 beta 3 code update, which allows users to simply swipe up on their iPhones to activate their passcode without having to wait for the Face ID to register or not.

Incidentally, users could also just turn off the Face ID feature for the time being, but we guess that never occurred to anybody.

Cover Photo: Khosrork (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

