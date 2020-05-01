Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’

Missy Modell has done it again. The Instagram influencer, New Yorker, and silly songstress recently wowed us with yet another brilliant, creative tribute. Last time, her muse was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom she recognized in a tune called “Loving Cuomo” set to Britney Spears’ hit “Crazy.” Now, she’s using her vocal stylings for a clever rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” in honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leading White House authority on the coronavirus pandemic.

In “Docta Docta Fauci,” Modell croons from her couch about the new normal under quarantine (cue Zoom meetings and no jeans) while donning latex gloves and at times a face mask. She compliments Fauci’s kind eyes and Brooklyn accent, going so far as to suggest he’ll win People magazine’s next Sexiest Man Alive award. “I’m your biggest fan / I’m trusting everything you tell me / Docta Docta Fauci / Tony, there’s no other superstar except for Andy!” In between multiple costume changes and a “dance break, she swears not to shake hands “until you let me.”

Cover Photo: Missy Modell (YouTube)



If only everyone could have this much fun while sheltering in place. Judging by the 31K-plus views the video has amassed on Instagram and the additional 12K-plus on YouTube, we could all use more uplifting entertainment like this.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

