German Health Care Workers Get Naked to Raise Awareness About PPE Shortages (And to Remind Us What Naked Women Not in Porn Look Like)

No matter what’s going on in the world, nothing gets our attention like nudity. A German website called Blanke Bedenken is capitalizing on this for a good reason: to raise awareness about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers. They’re doing this by featuring medical workers donning a different kind of uniform: their birthday suits. The workers are buck naked, but have tastefully hidden their naughty bits with medical equipment or by strategically positioning themselves.

“We are your GPs. To be able to treat you safely, we need protective gear. When we run out of the little we have, we look like this,” the website states.

Cover Photos: Blanke Bedenken

Photo: Blanke Bedenken

Those taking care of COVID-19 patients on the frontlines all over the world are in need of PPE to protect themselves and stop the spread of the virus. But this is especially crucial right now in Germany as the country is easing up on its social distancing guidelines and retailers are starting to reopen (which will likely cause an increase in COVID-19 infections, no matter how cautious people are). The country has already reported 159,000 cases and over 6,000 deaths.

“We want to be there for you in case you really need us, if you have a serious illness/disease, if there is an increase of Covid-19 cases, especially if you feel too ill to leave your house and we have to visit you in your home,” the website continues.

We’re all for PPE, and are grateful to health care workers everywhere for their efforts in fighting the pandemic. We’d also like to thank whatever group is behind Blanke Bedenken for reminding us what non-porn nudity looks like. It’s been too long.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

