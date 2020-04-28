Coronavirus Tattoos Are the Latest Trend We’ll Regret Later (And They’re Really Ugly)

We live in bizarre, unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life as we know it upside down. While people are documenting their days in quarantine on social media feeds, some are taking a more drastic approach – they’re getting inked. In a defiant act of social distancing, covidiots are flocking to tattoo parlors to get coronavirus-themed tattoos.

While you could argue that the microscopic view of the virus is visually pleasing, it isn’t so astounding that anyone should feel the need to etch it permanently on their bodies. Other ink enthusiasts are going for toilet paper designs or ghoulish figures donning face masks. If there’s one thing that unites all the coronavirus tattoos popping up on people’s flesh, it’s that they’re really ugly. But don’t take our word for it; have a gander yourself. We don’t know about you, but when this pandemic ends, we’d like to forget all about it, not have a constant eyesore of a reminder on our skin.

Cover Photo: THIBAULT SAVARY / Contributor (Getty Images)

