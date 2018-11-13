Artificial Intelligence May Soon Take Over The News Desk

Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Chinese state news agency debuted a news anchor recently that seemed a little too intelligent compared to your typical news broadcaster. So robotic was this anchor, the news segment seemed almost artificial. As it turns out, it was artificial intelligence the whole time.

Xinhua News Agency used characteristics from real-life anchors to make this artificial anchor and we can’t tell the difference between this thing and a real dude.

This “guy” is just the latest effort by humans developers in their mission to allow robots to take over the world and enslave us. But before we’re all their bone-bag pets, these things are slowly taking over the workforce.

As of the time of this writing, a human constructed this article. But as more artificial intelligence becomes self-aware, don’t be surprised if a robot writes this sometime in the near future. Hopefully by that time, we’ll have other duties exclusive to humans and won’t be completely bored between shifts at the human-internment camp run by cyborgs.

All joking aside, the development of this AI is a remarkable achievement worthy of applause. It can work 24 hours a day and keep the public informed without having to wake up in the middle of the night. On top of that, the anchor looks extremely human and at first glance, you can’t even tell it’s not flesh and bone.

News broadcast through this AI can be done as events unfold. This being the case, the news of the robot overlords taking command of society will probably be delivered to you quickly and efficiently. So, there’s that.