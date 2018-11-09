This Week’s Funniest Tweets 11-9-2018

When a week ends, a collection of funniest tweets is born for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.

I love that moment when I find a great parking space in a busy area and as I parallel perfectly I think “God! Life is so easy!” Then I get out and immediately walk in the wrong direction to where I’m going. — erin whitehead (@girlwithatail) November 9, 2018

The country might be completely torn for the foreseeable future, but can we all at least agree that pants are overrated? — Michael hates the holidays (@Home_Halfway) November 8, 2018

Hmmm so Jeff Sessions just happens to resign right at the start of elf season? ok then pic.twitter.com/JOVxHnLcd8 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 7, 2018

Lol someone asked me why I still had my Beto sticker on my laptop even though he lost 2 days ago IDK why do people have the confederate flag still. They lost 150 years ago. — Eric Rodriguez (@thefakecarmona) November 8, 2018

One time I was on a date with a guy who said “girls aren’t funny, women are” and I asked if he thought of that, he said “my grandpa told me that” Three generations of fucking idiots. That’s wild. These people are reproducing — sarah schauer (@SJSchauer) November 8, 2018

CEO: we need to make condoms more pleasurable for women, any ideas? Frog: *confidently raises hand* — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) November 8, 2018

I’m just a girl standing in the Trader Joe’s express line, trying to see if you have more than 14 items in your cart. — Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) November 8, 2018

If you feel sad today, just imagine Mike Pence swearing 2 women into Congress with the Qur’an — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) November 7, 2018

[concert] Katy Perry: Is everyone having fun???

Crowd: *screams*

Me: [softly] Tell us more about your divorce — Mark Magark (@markedly) November 7, 2018

Romaine lettuce: killed 4 people and they pulled it from every grocery store across the country. Guns: there’s been 307 mass shootings in 2018 so far and you can get a gun at Wal Mart. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 8, 2018

I am personally knocking on doors and taking people’s guns away. So far everyone’s been pretty nice about it. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) November 8, 2018

OMG. Mitch McConnell photobomb. Background Voter Guy is everything!! pic.twitter.com/BFVo9ncLfx — Michelle Kerr (@1nvisiblePink) November 6, 2018

Explains a lot https://t.co/CalmlcD3eu — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018