Mandatory Monday Memes 11-5-2018

As we start another week, we sometimes find ourselves searching for a reason to smile. What better way to do that than to go through another edition of Mandatory Monday Memes? We’re always on the lookout for quality memes to make you chuckle and start the week off on the right foot.

This week we’re just starting our march through November and you know what that means: We got an extra hour of sleep! Well, most of us did, but even if you didn’t go through Daylight Savings Time these memes are here for you at the right time.