Mandatory Monday Memes 10-26-2018

Memes have become an integral part of our society. Every day, we comb through our timelines full of political rants, annoying motivational quotes and your second cousin’s newborn baby photos all in the hopes you come across some quality memes. If you happen to stumble upon one worthy of a screenshot, you know your time was well invested and then you share it with the world.

Here at Mandatory we do the same thing and thought it best to share what we found with you, our loyal readers. Every week we’re going to find the best memes the internet has to offer and gather them here for you. Get your Mandatory Monday Memes here!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.