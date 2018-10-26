This Week’s Funniest Tweets 10-26-2018

Cop: We’ve found the man who stole your identity and was impersonating you Me: Where was he? Cop: Eating Cheetos and crying in his car Me *impressed* he really went for it — Jon (@ArfMeasures) May 14, 2018

When a Cure song comes on in the grocery store: pic.twitter.com/anBUJrHM75 — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) October 25, 2018

Everyone on the left needs to stop being so dramatic. Clearly these were just locker room bombs or some kind of drinking game. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 24, 2018

[first day of zoology class] me: what fighting style do geese use? professor: excuse me? me: pandas use kung fu, what about geese professor: i don’t think- me: tae swan do — The Halloween Hype (@TheHyyyype) October 20, 2018

(loudly, so the entire bar can hear me): I GUESS I’LL JUST TAKE MY BUSINESS ELSEWHERE

Bartender: they won’t serve you an “extra large martini” either — Travis (hump day mode) (@Prof_Hinkley) October 25, 2018

Red eyes, full nose, can’t sneeze. — bren (@beast_coast_b) October 24, 2018

murderer: [cocking gun] any last words me: the song “jingle bells” technically doesn’t have any reference to christmas, only to snow and wintertime, so theoretically we should be able to sing it into january and february murderer: [putting down gun] holy shit — viking! (@NOTVIKING) October 24, 2018

I’m gonna need a fruit basket. https://t.co/0lqsRkO9Qs — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 24, 2018

Cop: [handcuffing me] you have the right to remain silent. ME: shotgun! Cop’s partner: can he do that? [30 seconds later] Cop’s partner: [from back seat] turn up the radio. — Oops!…I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) August 15, 2018

torn between getting chinese food for dinner and just fucking dying — Pokémon Trainer Rads (@FeelingEuphoric) October 23, 2018

Professor: most of you won’t pass this course Me: cool so you’re like, Real shitty at your job — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) September 17, 2018

uh oh, bible museum, i’ve got worse newshttps://t.co/tvueFWX15Y — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 22, 2018

I just realized that there is absolutely nothing stopping me from telling elderly people that I wrote Despacito — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 21, 2018