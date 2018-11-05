Brewsing Altitude: BrewDog Launches Beer-Themed Airline

BrewDog is the famed Scotland-based brewery is known for its over-the-top hijinks. The brainchild of James Watt and Martin Dickie, the brewery launched a beer called End of History that was 55 percent alcohol and came in taxidermized squirrels and other cute woodland creatures. Recently, they opened a beer hotel and even tried to open a bar on the U.S./Mexico border. Its newest endeavor might be the most unusual yet. The brewer is launching the world’s first craft beer airline.

A few weeks ago, we reported on Lufthansa serving beer out of kegs on select flights around Oktoberfest, but that was just an airline whose employees dressed up in dirndls and lederhosen and served up a few mugs of frothy marzen for passengers. BrewDog is launching its own beer-themed airline.

“We took craft beer to the depths of the seas when we brewed an IPA at the bottom of the North Sea. Now, we’re turning to the skies aboard BrewDog Airlines,” says Watt in a press release. “BrewDog Airlines will be an experience like no other. We’ve redesigned the flight experience for optimum beer enjoyment – from the food to the entertainment, the cabin crew, and most of all, the specially brewed high-altitude beer.”

BrewDog airlines will launch in February (between Feb. 21 and 25) with round-trip flights between London and Columbus, Ohio (the home of the BrewDog beer hotel and U.S. brewery). If you can manage to get a seat on a flight, you’ll be treated to samples of a limited-edition beer that was actually adapted to be enjoyed at 35,000 feet. The crew is also Cicerone-trained and there will be a beer and food pairing menu. In-flight flight boards will allow passengers to sample a ton of different brews while they sit in a chair in the sky.

Tickets are only available to BrewDog’s community of over 90,000 “Equity Punks” for £1,250 (about $1,421 in U.S. currency) per person at brewdogair.com. That might seem pricey, but the price includes your stay at the BrewDog beer hotel called The Doghouse as well as beer-themed excursions in Columbus. It seems like a pretty unique experience as long as you don’t mind sitting in economy class from Heathrow to Columbus. That can’t be a short flight.