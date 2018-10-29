Planters Goes Nuts, Releases Peanut-Based Beer

Photo: Ben Hider (Getty Images)

Everyone knows Mr. Peanut. The dapper mascot for Planters has been selling peanuts to masses since his inception in 1916. The monocle-wearing, top hat-adorned, cane-swinging pitchman is as iconic as Ronald McDonald, Tony the Tiger, or Colonel Sanders. For more than 100 years, his image was plastered on peanuts and his likeness (recently voiced by Bill Hader) was seen in countless television ads. For all those years, Mr. Peanut was all about nuts. That changes now. That’s because Mr. Peanut is getting in on the beer game.

Recently, IHOP and Dunkin’ have collaborated to make their own beers. Now, it’s Planters’ turn as the company joins up with Lombard, Illinois’ Noon Whistle Brewing Co. to make its beer. The beer, called Mr. IPA-Nut was made with Planters peanuts, Wakatu, and Citra hops. The result is a brew with a subtle IPA citrus taste followed by roasted peanut flavor and ending with a hint of salt. It pairs well with peanuts (don’t all beers?) and sits at a potent 6.3 percent ABV.

If you have your heart set on guzzling this peanut brew, you better live in the Windy City because it’s only available there. The beer is available now in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $9.99 at select Chicago retailers and at the brewery.