Playlist | Halloween Party Songs that Suck in a Good Way

Photo: Matt Cowan (Getty Images)

Like it or not, you might find yourself doing the Monster Mash at a Halloween party this week. Instead of stressing out about if your costume is politically correct, culturally appropriate, or just lame, why not bear gifts like our Halloween party playlist?

Dress Up, Not Down: Avoid Inappropriate Costumes And Slay Halloween

This creepy collection of dark-tempered tracks featuring Post Malone, White Lies, Lana Del Rey, and many more will bury the basic Halloween playlist and make you stand out next to the poor girl wearing the sexy Handmaid’s Tale costume.

White Lies: “Death”



Kanye West: “Ghost Town”



Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Heads Will Roll”

Mr. Oizo: “End Of The World” (feat. Skrillex)

Lana Del Rey: “Gods and Monsters”



Party Like a Rockstar: 13 Bands That Make Great Halloween Costumes

Wu-Tang Clan: “Rivers Of Blood Ft. Kool G Rap”

Cold Cave: “You, Me & Infinity”



Post Malone: “Psycho”

Gesaffelstein: “Hellifornia”

Halsey: “Ghost”



Beyoncé: “Haunted”

