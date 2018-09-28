This Week In Trailers: ‘Dark Phoenix,’ ‘BumbleBee,’ and ‘Creed II’ Come Out Swinging

Another week, another roundup of movie trailers! Here are previews of the films you’re going to want to see in the coming weeks.

Dark Phoenix

Twentieth Century Fox has released the long-awaited trailer for Dark Phoenix, giving us our first look at the next chapter in the X-Men movie saga. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is now scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2019, instead of Feb. 14, 2019.

BumbleBee

Paramount Pictures has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming Transformers film BumbleBee. If you keep your eyes peeled, you can see the original Transformers looking more like the cartoon designs we grew up with. The spin-off prequel will be released in the U.S. on Dec. 21, 2018.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Warner Bros. has released the final magical trailer for the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film will debut in theaters Nov. 16, 2018.

Creed II

MGM and Warner Bros. have dropped a new Creed II trailer starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, reprising their roles of Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, respectively. Creed II will be distributed theatrically in the U.S. by MGM on Nov. 21, 2018.

Holmes & Watson

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Holmes & Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.

Mid90s

A24 has released a new trailer for Mid90s, the directorial debut of two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball, 21 Jump Street).

Colette

Bleecker Street has released the second trailer for Colette, the literary biopic starring two-time Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice) from Still Alice director Wash Westmoreland. Colette is now playing in select theaters.

The Long Dumb Road

The official trailer and poster for the upcoming comedy The Long Dumb Road starring Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, John Wick 3: Parabellum), and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, American Horror Story) have been released. The Long Dumb Road will hit theaters Nov. 9 and on-demand and digital Nov. 16.

