Jessica Nigri Dressed as Bowsette on Instagram Gives You Extra Life

At this month’s Nintendo Direct footage was shown from the upcoming game, New Super Mario Bros. U Delux. In the new game a power-up was shown giving Mario character Toadette powers to turn into an advanced version of Peach called Peachette. The internet being the internet thought it was wrong for Mario villain Bowser to not have his own lady by his side and thus, Bowsette was born. Cosplayers around Instagram immediately took to their craft tables and whipped up some amazing looking designs, especially Mandatory favorite, Jessica Nigri. Who is showing off her game changing outfit on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N I G R I (@jessicanigri) on Sep 27, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

