Fun / Funny Photos
funniest tweets 9-21-18

This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 9-21-18

by Mandatory Editors
Header Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP (Getty) / Cover image: @MehGyver (Twitter)

Another week means another batch of the funniest tweets collected for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thirsty for more laughs, Chuckles?: Today’s Funny Photos

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 