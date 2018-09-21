This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 9-21-18

Header Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP (Getty) / Cover image: @MehGyver (Twitter)

Another week means another batch of the funniest tweets collected for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

if I have to congratulate you for getting married then you have to congratulate me for being able to fuck anyone I want — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) September 20, 2018

Dating a comedian & asking her not to write jokes about u is like dating a sky diver and asking him not to use a parachute — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) September 21, 2018

Saying “Now let’s take a silly one” after a group photo — Things White Folks Like (@Things4WhitePpl) September 20, 2018

LADY GAGA: im ugly

BRADLEY: no ur not

LADY GAGA: ahhh

BRADLEY: ur beautiful

LADY GAGA: aahhhhhhhhh

BRADLEY: so beautiful

LADY GAGA: AHHhHAAAHAAAHAAaaAAH

MOVIE CRITICS: this is good — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) September 20, 2018

Heard that Burt Reynolds was laid out nude on a bearskin rug at his funeral. Very tasteless imo — Michael (@Home_Halfway) September 14, 2018

I’m really glad I’m not a mushroom today. — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) September 18, 2018

CAN DENNIS RIFF?! WILL YOU ALLOW HIM TO RIFF?!? #SunnyFXX — It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) September 13, 2018

Just because he masturbated with his buddy? Seems extreme. https://t.co/gXvERbn18g — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) September 14, 2018

My neighbor broke up w her bf and piled all his stuff on the curb and I just added a boxspring to it bc I’ve been meaning to get rid of it — bananafanafofisa (@lisaxy424) May 5, 2017

I was class of ‘79 & signed this letter. https://t.co/5ssttu9uzT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 17, 2018

MARIO KART IS TRENDING OMG I BET A NEW GAME IS COMI… pic.twitter.com/qWImljDdsg — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2018

I count six white women and seven white men. pic.twitter.com/f1tzfF05k1 — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 20, 2018

i’m not stable enough to handle whatever this is pic.twitter.com/Tst4WYqEfY — ceeks (@70Ceeks) September 17, 2018

Madonna was hospitalized in the 80s after Sean Penn hit her with a baseball bat, so his thoughts on Me Too are super relevant and necessary. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 17, 2018

It’s very normal to quietly keep a list of 65 people you haven’t tried to rape. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 14, 2018

BIGGEST GUY IN PRISON EVERY TIME THERE’S A NEW PRISONER: What the—why does this keep happening to me?? — MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) September 14, 2018

if fleetwood mac could write “rumors” on a wild monthslong coke binge while they were all breaking up with each other then i can make it through this week — amy brown (@arb) September 13, 2018

Husband: *snoring* Me: [slowly rolls him off the bed with my feet] THUMP Husband: What the hell? Me: OMG! Did you feel that earthquake? — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) September 12, 2018