C’mon Guys: Dad Uses Toddler to Steal Prizes From Vending Machine

Photo: Natalie Healeas / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Who says the fun has to stop after having children? One dad was cool enough to take his toddler to the arcade and let him steal prizes from inside the vending machine for the day.

Salem, New Hampshire police are looking for a bearded man in his 30s who used his toddler to climb into a KeyMaster machine to steal prizes. That should narrow it down.

The KeyMaster, not to be confused with the one from Ghostbusters, is an arcade game that vends prizes to gamers who can fit a key into a lock using a mechanical arm. It usually pays out in pre-set intervals, that is, unless you have a tiny human who can climb into the bottom of the takeout port and into the display chamber.

Police recently released the video, showing a grown man wearing a hat, hunched down and retrieving toys out of the bottom of the machine. After taking several prizes, he eventually pulls out a real-life child.

The Salem Police Department captioned the video:

Attached is a video from the incident Saturday night at the Mall at Rockingham Park. The video has intentionally been blurred out to protect the identity of the involved children. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in this case is urged to call Detective Dempsey at 603-890-2343 or message us here on Facebook.

Thank you!

This may be the most brazen and shameless crime ever seen at a mall. I understand dad’s frustration. These ‘games’ are misleading, to say the least. Something so simple, that costs just cents to play, should be winnable, right?

But no one wins if your baby gets stuck. Just go to Best Buy next time, like the rest of us.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.