Weatherman Dominated By Hurricane Florence (Until Two Bros Stroll By)

Photo: Marcus Yam (Getty Images)

Hurricane Florence was no joke. However, one weatherman’s live theatrics during his storm report sure were.

The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel went live last Friday as rain poured down on him. While he hunched over and leaned into the wind, bracing for his balance (and seemingly his life) in Wilmington, North Carolina, the worst part for Seidel was yet to come.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

While dramatically delivering his weather report, just before nearly toppling over, a couple local guys casually strolled through the parking lot behind him with no struggle whatsoever. Pure comedy.

Here’s a closer look of just one of the social media videos to get millions of views.

Not to downplay the intensity of tropical storm Florence, but this reporter for the Weather Channel is acting as if he was hanging on for dear life when two guys bomb his report as they casually stroll by… pic.twitter.com/42yN5xAvNF — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) September 14, 2018

While Seidel has been silent, the Weather Channel double-downed, backing up their weatherman, saying the reason for his seemingly exaggerated stance was due to fatigue and “wet grass.”

According to The Charlotte Observer:

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted,” the network said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While it’s a weatherman’s duty to deliver the news with honesty and integrity. But this brave Hurricane Florence reporter did neither of those. DOminated not by the storm, but by the Internet alone.

The last time we saw a weather report of this hilarious magnitude came 13 years ago on The Today Show.

Of course, viewers weren’t too happy after seeing this unfortunate “report,” and deservedly so.

I’ve stood on wet grass and concrete while reporting from hurricanes. The Weather Channel defense of their reporter is utter bullsh*t. https://t.co/vvjGgh32qE — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 15, 2018

No one will take you seriously anymore after that acting job you did….. — Michael Bentley (@MickeyMWB) September 15, 2018

Your fake report yesterday is the reason people don’t leave. It makes you the boy who cried wolf and the distrust it causes will get people killed. You and the @weatherchannel should be ashamed. — Stacey Leach (@StaceyLeach12) September 15, 2018

But the troll of the week undoubtly goes to this lil’ guy.

