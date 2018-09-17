C’mon Guys: Crossing Guard Faked Down Syndrome to Get Bathed and Diaper Changed

It looks like Arizona has a real-life Ringer. Only, in this case, he’s not just offensive but disturbing as well.

Paul Anthony Menchaca, 31, was arrested last week near Phoenix after police discovered he had hired caregivers to bathe and change his diapers due to his Down syndrome. The weird thing is, he doesn’t have Down syndrome.

Menchaca allegedly posed as “Amy” claiming she needed caretakers to change and bathe her son. One victim told police she assisted Menchaca roughly 30 times this past summer.

All the victims were interviewed by the local ABC affiliate, noting that Menchaca would talk like a child, and “throw tantrums.” They also said that they noticed Menchaca would become aroused when changing his diaper. Needless to say, they were all shocked and disgusted to find out the truth.

According to ABC15:

“He needed shower and grooming, he couldn’t use the bathroom himself, he couldn’t really be alone by himself. He acted like a child; his whole demeanor was childlike. He would act in tantrums, talk like a child, act like a child,” one caregiver said. “Why would you do that? Why would you make us change you knowing you didn’t have to. Why didn’t you give us a choice?”

So how was Menchaca busted?

One of his caregivers eventually became suspicious and followed him back to his actual home where he was dropped off by another caretaker. When she knocked on the door, Menchaca’s parents answered, and thus the discovery that Menchaca didn’t have Down syndrome or need diapers.

And that’s not all. Menchaca has a day job as a school crossing guard. Suffice it to say he will no longer be escorting young impressionable minds across the street. But he has been charged with fraud and sex abuse.

The school system says Menchaca had passed all background checks. Reports say he has been fired.

