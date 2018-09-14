Novelist Who Penned ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Accused Of Murdering Husband

If comedy is tragedy plus timing, then this is one hilarious bit of irony. Romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 68, was booked this past week for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy. The plot of this not-so-mysterious murder? Nancy “penned” a blog post entitled, How to Kill Your Husband, in 2011.

Her past works include The Wrong Husband and The Wrong Lover. Although her now infamous blog may be evidence, it has since been made private. Several news organizations have taken screen captures of the essay published on the website See Jane Publish.

According to the Oregonian, some excerpts include:

“As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure…After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail.”

“I find it is easier to wish people dead than to actually kill them. I don’t want to worry about blood and brains splattered on my walls. And really, I’m not good at remembering lies.”

“But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us has it in him/her when pushed far enough.”

“What if killing didn’t produce the right results?” Crampton-Brophy wrote. “Would they do it again? Could they do it again? What if they liked it?”

Crampton-Brophy noted her bereavement on Facebook this past summer, saying that she’s “struggling to make sense of everything” and calling her husband her “best friend.”

Still, the novelist faces charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Police haven’t disclosed a possible motive yet (aside from a long marriage). However, Crampton-Brophy’s literature has included hints of infidelity, abuse and greed.

According to LADBible, other interesting excerpts from Crampton-Brophy’s 700-word essay include the following:

“Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions? Or if you married for money, aren’t you entitled to all of it?

“The drawback [sic] is the police aren’t stupid. They are looking at your first. So you have to be organized, ruthless, and very clever.

“Husbands have disappeared from cruise ships before. Why not yours?”

Whether Crampton-Brophy is guilty or not, this is a fascinating case. We could have another Making A Murderer on our hands. At the very least, she has plenty for a new memoir, err, novel.

