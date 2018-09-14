This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 9-14-18

Another week means another batch of the funniest tweets collected for your Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off to your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

Tweet yourself to these

How to brush your teeth: 1. Put toothpaste on brush

2. Do two quick strokes on each side of your mouth

3. Was that a text

4. Ha. Classic Gary

5. Respond to Gary

6. Oooh Instagram

7. Look at your phone for 7 minutes as the toothbrush hangs out of your mouth

8. Spit and rinse — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) September 10, 2018

it’s weird how old rich white men are trying to get rid of abortion when they’re always begging me to get one — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) September 8, 2018

Gwenyth Paltrow’s head from Seven https://t.co/wOS78PNx0C — Michael (@Home_Halfway) September 11, 2018

If big bird was real we’d kill him in seconds and everyone knows it — andrew (@AndrewChamings) September 7, 2018

Wife: Babe, I have some great news … I’m pregnant!! Me: Omg honey that’s incredible!! I’m so happy!! Wife: So this means you’ll have to clean the cat litter from now on. Me: Hmm, I see. Are you sure we’re really ready to be parents? — Gary Dudak (@dudakattack) September 13, 2018

i’m pretty sure i can detect fall bc the leaves start changing. nice try, Apple https://t.co/HPLxrc9H1g — kim (@KimmyMonte) September 12, 2018

Daughter: What does gays mean?

Me: Well you know mum and dad love each other – two men can love each other the same way

Her: So what’s ‘penetrating gays’?

Me: Er… read me the whole sentence

Her: “She stared at him with a penetrating gaze”

Me: Oh — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) September 11, 2018

Criticizing Trump in a book is just unfair. It’s like criticizing the Amish on television. — Melanie (@PoliteMelanie) September 10, 2018

I want to be wealthy enough to leave notes for the housesitter like: “If the leopard seems bored, jog him on the treadmill. He can watch The Parent Trap.” — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 12, 2018

you know what sounds like a lot more fun? a gender conceal party. find out the baby’s gender then invite a bunch of friends and family over and refuse to tell them — the pan-midwesterner (@panmidwest) September 13, 2018

So do flat earthers think they can dig to the bottom of the earth? https://t.co/zWpxDDcg1v — Tristan (@AyoTristan) September 13, 2018

Great! Because we buy tickets based on who’s officiating that day. https://t.co/qqfmMFKGCc — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 12, 2018

Genie: Alright, you know the drill, 3 rules: no wishing for death, no falling in love, no bringing anyone back from the dead

Me: I wish my socks were tongues 🙂

Genie:

Genie: There are 4 rules — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) May 18, 2018

I don’t know about you guys but when I hear a stranger putting keys in my door, the first thing I do is prepare to follow all their instructions. https://t.co/KK0RhyL6zy — Travon Free (@Travon) September 11, 2018

actually there was a september 11th just one year ago https://t.co/axDdhCgbeo — the pan-midwesterner (@panmidwest) September 11, 2018

Maybe if we start calling it Father Earth instead of Mother Earth, the GOP will stop trying to fuck it. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 11, 2018