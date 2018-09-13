Peanut Butter Whiskey Is A Real Thing You Can Drink

Photo: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Is peanut butter the gateway to a new whiskey frontier? Well, sorry to burst your proverbial peanut butter bubble, it probably isn’t. But that won’t stop us from being excited to tell you that peanut butter whiskey is an actual product that you can buy. You can sip it neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail to give it an extra nutty, sweet flavor. You can also pair it with a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, though we suggest keeping a glass of milk handy as whiskey probably isn’t a good way to wash down a peanut butter-coated throat.

It seems that the rise of craft distilling has lead to this. This day in age, to make a name for yourself, you can’t just make a great rye, bourbon, or vodka anymore. You have to find a way to rise above the saturated market. The folks at San Diego’s Skrewball did just that when they launched their Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. In a world where everything seems to be taken so seriously, isn’t there a place for a peanut butter-based whiskey? Sure there is.

Like with any new invention or idea, this whiskey evolved from an idea. The brand’s founders (a bartender and his wife) used to serve a shot that combined whiskey and peanut butter in a bar in San Diego. It was such a big hit that they decided to cut out the middle man and make their own version.

It’s touted as the “first real peanut butter whiskey to hit the market.” This makes us wonder: are there any fake peanut butter whiskies for sale? It also makes us wonder if there is a raspberry or strawberry jelly whiskey on the horizon. They could corner the market on nostalgic sandwich-based spirits.