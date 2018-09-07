This Week in Trailers: ‘Halloween’ Doubles Down on Trailers and Terror

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that have debuted this week. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs and first looks below!

Halloween

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions has released a scary new trailer for David Gordon Green’s upcoming horror slasher sequel Halloween, giving us a look at the Michael Myers vs Laurie strode showdown we’ve been waiting for. They also released an international trailer with even more footage. The film will hit the theaters on October 19.

Instant Family

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Instant Family, the heartwarming comedy starring Mark Wahlberg (All the Money in the World) and Rose Byrne (Spy, X-Men: Apocalypse). The film follows a couple who decide to adopt, only to realize they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Disney has released the final trailer for its upcoming reimagining of the classic story and ballet, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, highlighting the film’s dark and harrowing new take on the story of a young girl whisked away to a magical world. The film opens November 2.

The Oath

Roadside Attractions has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming dark comedy film The Oath starring Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Neighbors, Suicide Squad, Blockers) and Tiffany Haddish (Keanu, Girls’ Trip, Night School, The Kitchen). The Oath will premiere in theaters on October 12, 2018.

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for their historical drama The Favourite, which stars Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Greek film director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), the film arrives in theaters November 23.

At Eternity’s Gate

CBS Films has released the first trailer for At Eternity’s Gate, the upcoming biopic based on the life of legendary painter Vincent van Gogh starring Willem Dafoe. The film is set to hit theaters on November 16.

Anna and the Apocalypse

Orion Pictures has released the official Anna and the Apocalypse trailer for the upcoming zombie Christmas musical which will be opening in select theaters on November 30, 2018, and expanding nationwide on December 7.

Assassination Nation

NEON and GOZIE AGBO have released a new fierce red band trailer for the upcoming film Assassination Nation, which is being called the “demon spawn of Heathers and The Purge.”

Teen Spirit

Director Max Minghella, best known as an actor on The Handmaid’s Tale, released the first teaser for Teen Spirit, his directorial debut. The film stars Elle Fanning (The Beguiled, Maleficent) as an aspiring pop star and Agnieszka Grochowska (Persona Non-Grata) as her mother.

