Drunk Man Mistakenly Falls Asleep In Parents’ Former Home

We’ve all been there, right? Drank one too many, called an Uber, fumbled through your wallet, trying to show the driver your address in an overly intoxicated state.

That was the plan of Thomas Airlie of South Lanarkshire, Scotland. Despite being so drunk he didn’t know where he lived, he successfully directed a cab driver to his parents’ home, where he stumbled through the unlocked front door and eventually fell asleep on the couch.

The only problem? His parents had not lived in that home for over two years and it was now occupied by a new family. They weren’t exactly thrilled when they came across a drunk stranger drooling all over their furniture. (At least he wasn’t so drunk that he lit the house on fire.)

Elaine Wedlock, who purchased the home from Airlie’s parents, took to Facebook where she shared her shock to the world after finding the drunk man, snoring in her living room.

Wedlock decided to wake the intoxicated man. He seemed perplexed that there was now a strange woman in what he believed to be his parents’ home. Still unsure of what was happening, Wedlock unsuccessfully quizzed Airlie on the neighborhood, thinking he might have lived in the area and simply waltzed into the incorrect address.

canny believe i got a taxi to ma old house where ma mum and dad use to stay and slept on the couch last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/whtWTCxGqr — Thomas Airlie (@ThomasAirlie) August 19, 2018

“I even asked him if he used to live here, or if he lived in the same street now and had just got the wrong door,” she said.

Wedlock’s husband rushed home from work after a frantic phone call from his wife and placed the drunk man in his car with intentions of taking him home, but Airlie couldn’t figure out where he lived, so he was dropped off at a local supermarket.

Thankfully, the unwanted guest did make it home eventually.