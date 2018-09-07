These Smart, Sassy Women Rule On Tinder

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Women on Tinder get a lot of flak from guys because it seems they’re using the dating app mostly as an ego booster. Those women tend to be unimaginative with their bios, their openers, and their responses. But not these women. These women rock. They show how the Tinder game was meant to be played. Thanks to women on Tinder, our faith in the app is restored, one sick burn, one thoughtful bio, one courageous opener at a time. We salute you and furiously swipe right.



First-degree murder. Women on Tinder can be cruel but it’s usually when guys completely deserve it. This guy could’ve just excluded the word “dick” from his pick-up line and it would be pretty solid, but nah. So he got himself a cosmic burn instead.



Ancient Egyptians would admire this Tinder burn delivered through the exclusive use of emojis.



If only all Tinder girls were this receptive, imagine what the world would be like.



It’s a cruel, cruel world out there. People just want their burn to be featured on Reddit.

Pretty sure this Tinder chick was ready to pass upon this fine gentleman just so she can make this nap joke. Or she was in a coma and we’re just being douches.



Every guy in the world wants to know what kind of fertilizer this woman used…to grow our biceps, obviously.



Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. Kudos to you, Cole. We can see you’re a renaissance man of civilized culture who knows how to treat a woman right.

Nothing works for us better than honesty and lowered expectations.