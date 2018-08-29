Couple Has Sex The ‘Wrong Way’ For Years, Husband Becomes National Treasure

There are a great many things wrong with any couple getting married in their early twenties, but sex shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately for one set of newlyweds in China, this became a reality after the couple went to a “specialist” to search out why they were failing to conceive for several years. OK, maybe it’s not unfortunate for everybody involved.

According to Newsweek, the man, 26, and his wife, 24, had been trying to get pregnant for four years before finding out they were having their sex the “wrong way.” You don’t need a doctor, kids, any pubescent teen with his dad’s stack of Playboys could tell you that.

“The young pair, whose identities have been kept anonymous, went to see obstetrician Liu Hongmei after the woman failed to get pregnant despite having sex on a regular basis, reported the Guiyang Evening News. During their appointment, the woman admitted that sex was “usually painful,” which prompted Liu to perform a gynecological examination.”

So what were they having? Why, anal-course, of course, unbeknownst to them. At least, that’s the story the guy is sticking with for now.

The couple, who remains anonymous for obvious reasons, was given a sex-education handbook and — voila! — the woman became pregnant within months. They reportedly sent their doctor a live hen and 100 eggs as a thank-you.

Mandatory’s Take

China needs better sex education. That being said, “right-way” sex has probably been a huge letdown for them in the interim. Maybe the husband was playing dumb or didn’t want a kid right off the bat, trying to pull a fast one on his wife, but one thing is likely: Now that she knows, it’s probably a no-go for the back door.

What we do know for certain is that poultry is an under-rated thank-you gift.

Congrats to the young couple, especially you, young sir. You are now a folk hero and national treasure that young boys will read about in health class. We just hate to think about how you’ll tell your grandkids how this all got started.