Russian Weapons Maker Unveils Giant “Killer Robot”

Photo: gremlin (Getty Images)

You know how everyone likes to joke about robots that could kill you? Well, that joke inched closer to reality after Russian weapons manufacturer Kalashnikov debuted their 13-foot tall “killer robot,” which looks like a dreaded nemesis emerged out of the depths of hell in a sci-fi movie.

The state-of-the-art bulletproof robot, which is operated by one or more pilots behind a tinted glass cabin, was on display at the Army 2018 Forum in Moscow where it caused heads to turn and jaws to drop. Pretty impressive, given that it garnered more interest than the robotic prostitutes currently being tested in Russia.

Weighing in at an absurd 4.5 tons, the golden “controlled bipedal walker” named Igorek can easily hold objects with its claws and has the ability to fire weapons. However, the 13-foot monster is still a prototype according to Kalashnikov’s Vladimir Dmitriev.

Igorek หุ่นยนต์คนนั่งบังคับ จาก บ. Kalashnikov – ยังไม่เปิดเผยรายละเอียด ฝั่งตะวันตกมองว่าเป็น ความพยายามของฝั่งรัสเซียที่จะพัฒนา Killer Robot หุ่นยนต์ทางการทหาร แต่ดูแล้ว หน้าตาไม่น่ากลัวเลย ผ่านๆๆๆ pic.twitter.com/y6uON4MdaW — คุณทวดสูงสุด (@irichmillion) August 22, 2018

“This robot is probably one of the hottest new models of the Army 2018,” Dmitriev told the Daily Mail. “Currently it is only a demonstration of the path we are planning on following. We understand that there are robotic machines driving on caterpillar and wheel drive, we also understand that there will be demand for anthropomorphic automatic movable systems.”

Kalashnikov, the firm most famous for building the AK-47, also debuted the V-2 hybrid buggy, a compact four-seater capable of going up to 100 km per hour; a new SM-1 electric motorcycle; and the AK-308, a new model of assault rifle. Still, it was the killer robot, frequently compared to the AD-209 from the Robocop series, that had most people in awe.

So what’s the point of the killer robot, other than to scare your pants off? Kalashnikov’s website states Igorek is made for “engineering and combat solutions,” which we’re pretty sure is code for “You’re going to be murdered by a 13-foot droid.”