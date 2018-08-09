Megan Fox Is the Only Qualified Girl to Model Her Lingerie Line
Photo: Clasos (Getty)
Megan Fox has long been known as a hot actress making terrible movies acceptable to watch, but now the foxy mama of three has her own lingerie line at Frederick’s of Hollywood. Problem is…she’s the only girl capable of properly modeling the intimate clothing line, which has just been picked up by Forever 21, as well. Great, just what we need, a bunch of 17-year-old girls trying to be sexy.
Pick up what we’re putting down below, then follow Megan on Instagram @meganfox. Six million followers can’t be wrong.
