Drunk Wasps On Stinging Rampages Seem To Like Partying Hard

Photo: Henning Roth/EyeEm (Getty)

If you look hard enough, you can usually find the good in just about anything. But you’d have to dig pretty deep to find anything beneficial in regards to wasps, considering those pesky bastards are nothing but a problem. Just ask the folks in Britain who’ve been dealing with an influx of drunk wasps that will not stop stinging people.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust recently announced findings that suggest particular breeds of wasps seek out fermented fruit and wind up getting drunk. Unfortunately, they don’t become fun-loving kind of partiers once inebriated, but rather become more irritable than normal and feel the need to attack anything within their line of vision.

“They are really aggressive at this time of year. And because of the cold winter, the wasp season started about six weeks earlier,” stated pest control expert, Shane Jones. “Wasps have built absolutely massive nests and now that all the larvae have grown up and the queen has stopped laying eggs, the colonies have a workforce with nothing to do – and nothing to eat.”

Due to the lack of food, wasps have been found congregating near restaurants and pubs, looking for the smallest drop of sugar in effort to get buzzed.

Photo: via Twitter

“Wasps can’t handle their booze, so they get tanked-up and fighty – like lager louts,” Jones said.

Sounds a bit like every night out in college, right?

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done in regards to the overly aggressive and intoxicated wasps, as wildlife experts say they’ll keep drinking and stinging until the weather changes. Let’s just hope they’re responsible enough to leave more than just the tip.

Still, it’s a better rampage than the one that was just in theaters.