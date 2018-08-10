Brewery Selling ‘Vagina Beer’ Made From ‘Essence of Hot Underwear Models’

Photo:Dan Kitwood/Staff (Getty)

These days, you can make beer out of just about anything. There’s beer crafted from lunar meteorites. There’s beer made from fresh oysters. Heck, there’s even marijuana beer. But now, there’s “vagina beer,” which comes to us courtesy of a Polish brewery, who says they’re crafting the booze with a little help from some of the world’s most beautiful women.

The brewery, The Order of Yoni, based in Warsaw, recently debuted their vagina beer to the masses and, understandably, there were immediate questions. Like how does one actually brew vagina beer? Or, perhaps more importantly, were any vaginas injured in the making of this beer?

The Order of Yoni’s website does their best to describe the process, in which they use hi-tech microbiological techniques and prepare lactic acid bacteria from the vagina of a unique woman. The end result is what they deem to be a “bottle of lust.” Sounds more like a lawsuit.

In regards to health and hygiene concerns, the brewery says consumers need not to worry as the women have went through rigorous testing and the scientific process they use to isolate the bacteria removes all potentially unsavory elements.

So how does the vagina beer taste? Not that good, according to Grzegorz Majewski, one of the first customers to try the unique blend.

“People will try it out of curiosity, but I don’t think it will be a regular addition on the table for beer lovers,” Majewski said.

Vagina beer does not come cheaply, either, as a bottle will set you back around $7, but it’s probably not the price that will be the deciding factor. It might lead to a lot of cold-turkey sobriety, though.