Fun / Funny Photos

Today’s Funny Photos 8-3-18

by Mandatory Editors

The only things that truly change on a daily basis are the photos helping us laugh our way through (and even some of those are repeats). So we figured it was high time we came up with the perfect intro to convey such a message so you didn’t have to bother reading the same old drivel slightly repackaged each day (which we know you all totally do). After all, there’s funnies to get to, and not a second to waste (except the ones it took to read this the first time).

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

funny photos 8-3-18

Pizza = Winning: Research Says Pizza Makes You More Productive At Work

Feel free to honk while you’re at it. This dude’s holding us up from getting to Page 2.