The Week’s Funniest GIFs 8-2-18
Looking for an eyeful but don’t have time to watch a full-fledged comedy film? We might have the perfect solution for you. Somewhere between daily funny photos and last week’s hilarious GIFs roundup lies these babies. However, just like going to the movie theater, you should bring an appetite …for laughter (also popcorn if you really want to make a spectacle out of it).
1/12
Life's A Beach ...BallOn the plus side, in cases like this, you're totally allowed to cuss without getting grounded.
2/12
The Floor Is Paying For ShippingThat's an Amazon-g balancing act.
3/12
Dog Out Of WaterAlso, that's not how you play Marco Polo.
4/12
Hanging On By A TreadThat's a truck bed, not a bed bed.
5/12
Butt Out
Count this sheep while you go to sleep.
6/12
Superfans Sleep On The Couch
Why must every date night become a fight night?
7/12
Come At Me, Pole!
That's what he gets for walking on the left side.
8/12
When It Rains, It Pours
Umbrellas only protect you from water, not stupidity.
9/12
Swan Dive
The important thing is, she saved her beer.
10/12
You Must Be A Riot At Puppet Shows
Now that's putting your foot in your mouth.
11/12
Flip-Flopping You Off
You gotta foot it to them, that's pretty funny.
12/12
Coming Up Shorts
It's not often you see someone emasculated and depantsed in one fluid action.