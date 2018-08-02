The Week’s Funniest GIFs 8-2-18

Looking for an eyeful but don’t have time to watch a full-fledged comedy film? We might have the perfect solution for you. Somewhere between daily funny photos and last week’s hilarious GIFs roundup lies these babies. However, just like going to the movie theater, you should bring an appetite …for laughter (also popcorn if you really want to make a spectacle out of it).

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Funniest GIFs 8-2-18