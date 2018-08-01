Is Viral Storm Video Proof God Is Watching Us From The Clouds?

A recent storm video out of Alabama may persuade atheists to reconsider the existence of God.

A Tuscaloosa, Alabama woman was filming some ominous clouds last month, noticing a gap in the storm. It wasn’t until she uploaded the video to Facebook when people pointed out the human-like figure walking between the clouds.

“I was filming the storm and spotted this guy crossing the clouds,” said the woman.

Check it out for yourself. And then start preparing for the rapture.

A trippy illusion? It’s possible. A fake? Even more possible. We were duped with the incredibly real looking “snowboarder chased by bear” video and the infamous “cat-calling revenge.”

Given the seemingly genuine reactions in this video, I’m leaning towards rationale. This footage — if not altered — may not be Jesus, but at least a sign…

On Facebook, the woman also said, “Can’t tell me my God ain’t real! Thank you God for using Lisa StandAlone Baker to reveal this to me. Too see this is to believe this.”

What a cool story; it’s a once in a lifetime shot for sure. On the other hand, this video is simply creepy as hell.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.