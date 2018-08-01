Binge & Buy: ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Make Bows

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD column for the week of July 31st! You can find detailed write-ups of different titles below!

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez do a role-reversal remake of the classic 80’s comedy, which originally starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Charlize Theron stars in Jason Reitman’s brilliant dramedy about a woman saved from the brink of mental collapse by a helpful night nanny, played by Mackenzie Davis.

Comedy superstar Jim Carrey delivers a rare dramatic turn in this story about a murder investigation of a slain businessman in which clues are found in an author’s book about an eerily similar crime.

After losing the throne of Atlantis, Aquaman must escape the threat of the Red Lanterns and learn what it means to be a hero, in order to save the Justice League and the entire planet! Both the Blu-ray and DVD editions come with an exclusive LEGO minifigure of a DC hero.

Halle Berry and Daniel Craig star in this harrowing drama about a family in South Central Los Angeles a few weeks before the city erupts in violence following the verdict of the Rodney King trial.

Reissues

Arrow Video puts out a gorgeous transfer of Vincent Ward’s 1988 breakout film. Shot in New Zealand and highly inspired by the medieval art of Hieronymus Bosch, this film features stark black and white imagery of Cumbria in the year 1348 as the black plague looms… only to suddenly turn to color as our heroes travel through a tunnel into 1980’s New Zealand. The disc features a vintage 1989 documentary on the making of the film.

James Cameron’s inauspicious directorial debut, arguably the best movie about flying piranhas ever made, comes home to Blu-ray from Scream Factory featuring a spiffy-looking new 2K scan of the camera negative. The disc also features interviews with actor Ricky Paull Goldin and special effects man Brian Wade.

Also known as Alien Zone, this obscure 1978 anthology movie put out in a loving package by Vinegar Syndrome features the stories of four different corpses and how they each arrived on the slab.

New on Digital HD

The fourth-highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office comes home to Digital platforms. The first part of Marvel Studios’ epic culmination involves nearly every major hero in their roster, with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy being standouts. Josh Brolin truly delivers as the antagonist and central character trying to bring about a universal genocide for the good of the universe. A must-own for all Marvel fans!

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The crew of The Ghost makes their final stand against the Empire as every episode of the final season of the fan favorite series comes to home video. The Blu-ray features several exclusive featurettes, including an excellent one with executive producer Dave Filoni dissecting the concept of The Force!

In Season 1 of Starz’s hit show, Academy Award Winner J.K. Simmons plays Howard Silk, a cog of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. Howard is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue and danger, where the only man he can trust is “Prime”.

