Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Just Might Work
Photo: Mixmike (Getty Images)
Dirty pick-up lines get a bad rap, but some of them might actually work. When you’re out on the streets and see some girls eating pizza after the club, a dirty pick-up just might be the Hail Mary pass that saves your night…or it might make your friends scatter as if tear gas were released. Still, the long-standing tradition of guys screaming out dirty pick-up lines in an attempt to find a mate can’t be broken.
If nothing else, dirty pick-up lines will make people laugh. If your delivery isn’t too sleazy, a girl might even react well. And if she does, well, you’ve met your soulmate.
The Best Dirty Pick-Up Lines
- If it’s true that we are what we eat, then I could be you by morning.
- What’s the difference between me and your couch? I feel better to sit on.
- Sit on my face and I’ll eat my way to your heart.
- Your breasts remind me of Mount Rushmore. My face should be among them.
- If I said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?
- You’re so hot even my zipper is falling for you.
- Would you like to try an Australian kiss? It’s just like a French kiss, but down under.
Get Those Digits: Clever Ways To Ask A Girl For Her Number
- Can you do telekinesis? Because you’ve just made a part of me move without even touching it.
- Girl, do you have a shovel in that back pocket? ‘Cause I’m digging that ass!
- Is there a cell phone in your back pocket? ‘Cause that ass is calling for me!
- Is your name “Winter?” ‘Cause you’ll be coming soon.
- Are you a mirror? ‘Cause I can see myself inside you.
- Are you my new boss? Because you just gave me a raise.
- Your legs are like an Oreo Cookie. I wanna split them and eat all the good stuff in the middle.
Next-Level Dirty Pick-Up Lines
- You’re like a termite. You’re about to get a mouth full of wood tonight.
- My dick just died. Can I bury it in your ass?
- Do you like to draw? Because I put the D in raw.
- You know what I like in a girl? [What?] My dick.
- Do you like dragons? Because I’m gonna be draggin’ my balls across your face tonight.
Pour It On Thick: 10 Compliments That Girls Love Hearing
- Just to let you know, I eat the booty like groceries.
- Are you a pirate? ‘Cause I’ve got a lot of seamen waiting for you!
- Touch your toes and I will show you where the rocket goes!
- Do you have pet insurance? Because your pussy’s getting smashed tonight.
- Are you a farm girl? ‘Cause you sure know how to raise a cock.
- Roses are red, grass is greener, I think about you when I play with my wiener.
- Roses are red, I have tons of class, therefore I’ll be eating your ass!