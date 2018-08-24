Fun

Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Just Might Work

by mstankovic
Photo: Mixmike (Getty Images)

Dirty pick-up lines get a bad rap, but some of them might actually work. When you’re out on the streets and see some girls eating pizza after the club, a dirty pick-up just might be the Hail Mary pass that saves your night…or it might make your friends scatter as if tear gas were released. Still, the long-standing tradition of guys screaming out dirty pick-up lines in an attempt to find a mate can’t be broken.

If nothing else, dirty pick-up lines will make people laugh. If your delivery isn’t too sleazy, a girl might even react well. And if she does, well, you’ve met your soulmate.

The Best Dirty Pick-Up Lines

  • If it’s true that we are what we eat, then I could be you by morning.
  • What’s the difference between me and your couch? I feel better to sit on.
  • Sit on my face and I’ll eat my way to your heart.
  • Your breasts remind me of Mount Rushmore. My face should be among them.
  • If I said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?
  • You’re so hot even my zipper is falling for you.
  • Would you like to try an Australian kiss? It’s just like a French kiss, but down under.

  • Can you do telekinesis? Because you’ve just made a part of me move without even touching it.
  • Girl, do you have a shovel in that back pocket? ‘Cause I’m digging that ass!
  • Is there a cell phone in your back pocket? ‘Cause that ass is calling for me!
  • Is your name “Winter?” ‘Cause you’ll be coming soon.
  • Are you a mirror? ‘Cause I can see myself inside you.
  • Are you my new boss? Because you just gave me a raise.
  • Your legs are like an Oreo Cookie. I wanna split them and eat all the good stuff in the middle.

Next-Level Dirty Pick-Up Lines

  • You’re like a termite. You’re about to get a mouth full of wood tonight.
  • My dick just died. Can I bury it in your ass?
  • Do you like to draw? Because I put the D in raw.
  • You know what I like in a girl? [What?] My dick.
  • Do you like dragons? Because I’m gonna be draggin’ my balls across your face tonight.

  • Just to let you know, I eat the booty like groceries.
  • Are you a pirate? ‘Cause I’ve got a lot of seamen waiting for you!
  • Touch your toes and I will show you where the rocket goes!
  • Do you have pet insurance? Because your pussy’s getting smashed tonight.
  • Are you a farm girl? ‘Cause you sure know how to raise a cock.
  • Roses are red, grass is greener, I think about you when I play with my wiener.
  • Roses are red, I have tons of class, therefore I’ll be eating your ass!