Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Just Might Work

Photo: Mixmike (Getty Images)

Dirty pick-up lines get a bad rap, but some of them might actually work. When you’re out on the streets and see some girls eating pizza after the club, a dirty pick-up just might be the Hail Mary pass that saves your night…or it might make your friends scatter as if tear gas were released. Still, the long-standing tradition of guys screaming out dirty pick-up lines in an attempt to find a mate can’t be broken.

If nothing else, dirty pick-up lines will make people laugh. If your delivery isn’t too sleazy, a girl might even react well. And if she does, well, you’ve met your soulmate.

The Best Dirty Pick-Up Lines

If it’s true that we are what we eat, then I could be you by morning.

What’s the difference between me and your couch? I feel better to sit on.

Sit on my face and I’ll eat my way to your heart.

Your breasts remind me of Mount Rushmore. My face should be among them.

If I said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?

You’re so hot even my zipper is falling for you.

Would you like to try an Australian kiss? It’s just like a French kiss, but down under.

Get Those Digits: Clever Ways To Ask A Girl For Her Number

Can you do telekinesis? Because you’ve just made a part of me move without even touching it.

Girl, do you have a shovel in that back pocket? ‘Cause I’m digging that ass!

Is there a cell phone in your back pocket? ‘Cause that ass is calling for me!

Is your name “Winter?” ‘Cause you’ll be coming soon.

Are you a mirror? ‘Cause I can see myself inside you.

Are you my new boss? Because you just gave me a raise.

Your legs are like an Oreo Cookie. I wanna split them and eat all the good stuff in the middle.

Next-Level Dirty Pick-Up Lines

You’re like a termite. You’re about to get a mouth full of wood tonight.

My dick just died. Can I bury it in your ass?

Do you like to draw? Because I put the D in raw.

You know what I like in a girl? [What?] My dick.

Do you like dragons? Because I’m gonna be draggin’ my balls across your face tonight.

Pour It On Thick: 10 Compliments That Girls Love Hearing