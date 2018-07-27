YouTube Pilot Fails: ‘Gaming With Blair’

When you realize that the secret to your future celebrity does not lie in the kitchen, and that unboxing videos are, well, an enormous waste of time–what else do you do? You get people to watch you play video games because that’s also a thing. Blair assumes that the gamer world is a warm, welcoming place that is all about easing new players into their midst, because why wouldn’t it be?

If you’re going to attempt to be internet famous, you have to take the good with the TigBitties42Gs.