The Week’s Funniest GIFs 7-26-18
No matter how many times we put these roundups together, we never get sick of it. The beauty of GIFs (be they last week’s or next’s) is not just that there are always fresh, hilarious ones right around the bend, but that they often get funnier with each view. And take it from us, this latest batch is no exception.
1/12
Aaand...GO!
He was just jonesing for another round.
2/12
Kitty Hit Her
More like ca(n')t catcher.
3/12
Concousins
So that's what the pillows were for.
4/12
Balancing Act (Of Negligence)
Cool trick ...but you're fired.
5/12
Daffy Duck?
Just your classic case of life imitating the art of a good sight gag.
6/12
Running Out Of Patience
Hmm, I wonder if he won.
7/12
Sportscaster GOOOOOALS
She's got a leg up on her competition.
8/12
No Diggity Dog
But he's got a great personality.
9/12
Way 2 Furious
Someone should have let him know.
10/12
Whip Yourself Into Shape
Literally? Sure, why not?
11/12
Look Before You Keep
I'd expect such behavior from a boxer, but not a bulldog.
12/12
You Finished?
We don't think we're gonna top that, so yeah, we're done.