The Best Big Forehead Jokes

Photo: Robert Recker, Getty Images.

Ok, we’ve all been there. Your friend decides to start talking trash despite having a forehead the size of Texas. So now you have to shut him down and the best way to do that is staring right at your face. But after a lifetime of firing off big forehead jokes, you might’ve emptied your clip. We’re here to provide you with some armor-piercing amo.

All-Purpose Big Forehead Jokes

Your forehead is so big I bet your dreams are in IMAX.

Your forehead is so big it’s like your entire face is on your chin.

That’s a $20 cab ride from your eyebrows to your hairline.

Coneheads was a documentary about your family.

How’s life on Remulak?

God loved you so much that He gave you one face and started clearing off a place for another.

You could probably get paid for advertising on that billboard.

I bet it’s cool you can change the TV channels with your mind.

I don’t know if I’d spank you on the ass or on your forehead.

Your forehead is what happens when you keep your thoughts to yourself.

You must use an extra mattress as a pillow.

Your forehead is so big, you’ll never have enough hair for bangs.

At least you’ll never go broke, you can always rent out parking spots on your forehead.

You look like someone drew a face on a balloon and then squeezed the bottom.

Your forehead is so big even Dora can’t explore it.

At least 4 to 6 hours your mom spent giving birth to you was your forehead.

I won’t say anything about your forehead. But I will say it looks like it’s hard for you to find a bike helmet that fits.

Why don’t you join the army? They could use your forehead as a landing spot for their helicopters.

When you die, scientists will preserve your skull.

Don’t worry, the forehead jokes are receding just like your hairline.

Your forehead is so big it’s like your face started melting.

That’s not a forehead, that’s a forecourt.

Call the Europeans back; it seems there’s a whole continent that they haven’t discovered yet.

Big Forehead Jokes For Online Photos

Why did you upload a picture of a whiteboard?

Your telekinetic powers are of no use through the Internet, so don’t tell us what to do.

My computer crashed trying to load all of that forehead.

Successfully climbing your forehead remains the biggest feat in the rock-climbing community.