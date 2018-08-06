Former Bond Girl Caught Up In Real Life Russian Spy Drama

When former Bond Girl and Playboy Playmate Robbin Young took to Twitter to engage with Guccifer 2.0, she believed she was speaking to a Romanian man, but now the United States government announced that she was actually conversing with a team of 12 Russian hackers. Young, who posed for Playboy International a dozen times and was featured in Roger Moore’s final outing as James Bond in 1981’s For Your Eyes Only, first contacted Guccifer 2.0 in August 2016 during the run-up to the presidential election and after the account posted Democratic National Committee (DNC) e-mails obtained via hacking. What began as a simple political discussion quickly escalated into tawdry Twitter sex and what she believed to be a true international love affair.

After the United States government issued indictments against 12 Russian spies it claimed operated the Guccifer 2.0 account (which has since been suspended by Twitter), Young was left confused and in a state of disbelief. She recently spoke with The Sun, a British tabloid, where she provided some revealing quotes about the bizarre encounter.

“If this is all true it’s like I’ve had Twitter sex with 12 Russian hackers,” she said.

The 63-year-old Las Vegas resident revealed she engaged in Twitter sex with the Russian spies in the form of dirty messages, nude photos, and even erotic poetry, all the while believing it was a Romanian man with whom she had fallen in love. The spies operating the Guccifer 2.0 played along, describing her as the “ideal woman” and engaging in flirtation, compliments, and sexual dialogue.

“When Guccifer began messaging me it didn’t take me long to fall for him,” Young told The Sun. “It seems crazy that I could fall in love with someone online so quickly but I felt we had a powerful connection.”

Their conversations lasted under a month, yet it seems the Russian spies operating the Twitter account hacked her heart as easily as they hacked the DNC e-mail servers.

Young’s interactions with the Guccifer 2.0 account came to the attention of the FBI as early as 2017 and she was interviewed for four hours. However, despite the breaking news of the indictments of those responsible for operating the account, she is not entirely convinced her e-affair was fake. She still believes she had a real connection with one individual and speculates that Guccifer 2.0 stopped contacting her either to protect her or because “he” believed her Twitter account had been compromised.

“If I were to say anything to him it would be, ‘No matter where you are in the world, no matter who you are, I want you to be safe and you will always have my heart,'” she told The Sun. “I know I will probably never hear from him again but I will never forget him.”