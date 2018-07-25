The 12 Most Instagram-Worthy Cosplayers of San Diego Comic Con 2018
Photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL [Getty Images]
With San Diego Comic-Con in the wind, it’s leaving us a little breathless with all the hot cosplay girls of the year. If we could, we’d choose them all but with limited space on the Internet, we figured we’d round up the best cosplay girls of the year for you real quick.
Want To Cosplay?: You Can Do It, Too
Coming in just after the cut at number 13 was me dressed as Mystique from X-Men, which doubled as Tobias from Arrested Development joining Blue Man Group.