YouTube Pilot Fails: ‘Cooking With Blair’

Thanks to Twitter, everyone is a comedy writer. Thanks to Instagram, everyone is a model. And thanks to YouTube, everyone is a…celebrity chef? E-sports champion? Um…Professional box opener?

It’s obvious that just because you can chase fame and likes on social media, it doesn’t mean you should. Take, for example, Blair here. Blair is an aspiring YouTube celebrity who inspires…nobody.

We’d say “never give up on your dreams” but…you know…”never” is such a strong word…