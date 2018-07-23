Unreal Estate: You Can Own ‘Brady Bunch’ House, Entire Ghost Town

Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin [Getty Images]

It’s a story…of a house named Brady. And it can all be yours, assuming you can raise the cash.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the Los Angeles suburb of Studio City, which is featured in the opening and closing credits of The Brady Bunch television show, hit the open market for the first time ever this week and has many prospective investors looking to bid on the nostalgic piece of real estate.

It won’t come cheaply, however, as the current owners are asking $1.8 million dollars for the property, a rather drastic increase from the $61,000 originally paid for the home in 1973.

Then again, maybe you don’t want hundreds of visitors lining your street on a daily basis, snapping pictures and gawking at your every move. Or at least, don’t want living visitors watching you. If that’s the case, a 19th century ghost town could be yours.

Cerro Gordo, an old west mining town in California’s Owens Valley, recently hit the auction block for $1.4 million despite the fact it’s been vacant for decades. The town, which was a booming silver mine in the 1860’s, includes a hotel, saloon, museum, chapel, eight-bed bunkhouse and several small homes.

Also included with the purchase are a handful of cobweb-covered whiskey bottles and, of course, endless night terrors.