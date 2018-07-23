Must See: Lego Releases Their First James Bond-Themed Kit

Photo: Lego

Unless you have $4 million dollars burning a hole in your pocket, your chances of obtaining James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 are rather slim. But that’s not to say you can’t have your own miniature version of the luxury vehicle.

Lego recently announced the launch of the Lego Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin, a 1,290 piece building-block set which captures the British Secret Service agent’s grand tourer down to the most miniscule of details.

The Goldfinger coupe comes equipped with many of the features found in the film, such as a working ejector seat, revolving license plates, radar tracker, hidden telephone, ‘bulletproof shield’ and front wing machine guns. Lego even went as far as to perfectly recreate the DB5’s straight-six engine under the hood.

“The model has been designed to provide a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia — a must-have for fans of Aston Martin, James Bond movies and Lego building sets,” the brand said in a statement.

It’s here! The LEGO Creator Expert Aston Martin DB5… clean lines and cool gadgets. #LicenceToBuildhttps://t.co/bUc1Nr0aNX pic.twitter.com/J7vI44LuvU — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 18, 2018

Many of the ‘hidden’ features are activated by touching particular areas of the vehicle, like the ejector seats, which fly through a separate roof panel when you put pressure on the rear bumper.

The finished product measures 13 inches long and 4 inches wide, and is recommended for ages 16 and up. Available for $149.99, Lego says customers are only allowed to purchase a maximum of two sets currently, due to high demand. The iconic James Bond smirk you’ll get when putting this together, however, is free.