Today’s Funny Photos 7-19-18

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s been the model for our funny photos roundups so far, and it seems to be working out. You know what’s in store, we know what to look for — it’s a win-win. Now get to LOLing.

Also, if you can find time between gasping for air from all the belly laughs, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.