College Study Will Pay You To Smoke Weed And Drive

Driving under the influence. Photo: Planet Flem (Getty)

After years of arguing legalization of marijuana, states are finally coming around, making it fine to toke up. It’s been a long time coming, but 2018 saw eight states allowing weed for recreational purposes (and even more for medicinal use).

California is one of the recent additions to allow the burning of fat ones. With its legalization came concerns about the impact on impaired driving. If the state will allow marijuana the same way they do alcohol, that might open up a bunch of DUI issues nobody wants. So, in an effort to be more educated on the subject, a team of researchers is paying people to light up and get behind the wheel.

A team at the University of California, San Diego’s Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research (CMCR) is conducting experiments to determine what the effects will be when you’re high as a kite and try to operate a vehicle. This gives a whole new definition to driving at a “high rate of speed.”

The folks at CMCR teamed up with the California Highway Patrol to conduct the study, authorized by the state legislature. Participants literally smoke joints rolled by the researchers (because science). And don’t worry, they’re not sticking a bunch of high test subjects in cars and letting them loose on the roads. Instead, they’re putting them in a driving simulator. Basically, people are getting high and playing video games which is, like, every pothead’s dream come true.

As of late last week, the research team still needed 80 more subjects to participate. If you’re ready and willing to get paid for driving high, this might be the study for you. Just make sure to get a ride home.