Pornhub Is Adding Closed Captioning To Help You Follow Storylines

Photo: Ethan Miller [Getty]

Pornhub, the website that you quietly make sure is always missing from your browsing history, has a lot more to offer than just what you’d expect. Sure, there is lots of that, but the adult video-sharing company is routinely coming up with unique philanthropies to better the world. From planting trees and assisting animals to offering scholarships and aiding in domestic violence awareness, Pornhub is actually doing their best to make the world a better place.

That includes the newest addition to the “Pornhub Cares” program, closed captioned videos for visually-impaired users.

Corey Price, Pornhub’s VP, said in a press release, “Here at Pornhub, it’s important that we continue to service all of our users’ needs and make content accessible to every individual.”

Over 1,000 of the website’s most popular videos have been manually closed captioned, which leads to some rather amusing and sometimes bewildering commentary:

See? Sometimes social good can come from the least-expected sources. Not only does this benefit the hearing-impaired, it spares you from ever having to run a video back to catch any plot twists you missed.