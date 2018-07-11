Today’s Funny Photos 7-11-18

The 7-Eleven isn’t just a place you can warm your pee in the microwave. Thanks to the internet, it’s also the funniest day of the year (well, until tomorrow, as our roundups get more and more hysterical with each passing day and always will). That said, try not to urinate in your pants as you laugh aloud (or “LOL” as the kids are referring to it these days) at the images below.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the pants-wetting action you can handle.