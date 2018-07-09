Billionaires Are Allegedly Meeting With Tech Experts To Find Out How To Survive The Apocalypse

Full disclosure — I grew up Southern Baptist, which means I heard constant warnings of the ‘end times, AKA the ‘rapture.’ It turns out that predicting the end of the world hasn’t been just prone to mainline Christianity; people have attempted to predict the apocalypse since the beginning of civilization.

But a new, unnerving article chronicles one tech professor’s recent venture to a private resort to meet a small handful of billionaires. Their query? How to survive the end of life as we know it.

In a small room at a private resort, a technology expert fielded questions from the ultra-wealthy—not about what to invest in next. But about how they could survive the end of the world. https://t.co/ZZfZLFpagX pic.twitter.com/EVgThwyKPI — Medium (@Medium) July 5, 2018

Yes. According to 57-year-old, New York City-native, documentarian and writer Douglas Rushkoff, five of the most richest people in the world were grilling him on what to do once ‘the event’ takes place.

Medium

Finally, the CEO of a brokerage house explained that he had nearly completed building his own underground bunker system and asked, “How do I maintain authority over my security force after the event?”

For all their wealth and power, they don’t believe they can affect the future.

The Event. That was their euphemism for the environmental collapse, social unrest, nuclear explosion, unstoppable virus, or Mr. Robot hack that takes everything down.

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Yes! Thank you Ms. Allison. There’s a simple fix here.

Rushkoff’s article goes on to explain how the billionaire ballyhoo has essentially lost all faith in humanity, believing we’re all “too far gone.” His advice for them now is to simply treat their security, their ‘people,’ great. Ya know – treat them like people.

Is this report total B.S.? It’s possible. But since humans have been terrified of impending doom since the beginning and we’re facing an incredible amount of obstacles heading into the middle of the 21st century, let’s have some fun and take a look at what is most likely to kill us all.

Top actual reasons for an impending apocalypse:

A nuclear holocaust.

Climate change.

Zombies.

Artificial intelligence, according to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

A meteor, gamma ray, violent solar flare, or anything else interstellar crashes into the Earth.

A pandemic, including biological warfare.

It (everyone who’s seen a clown knows he’s real).

Kanye reveals he is the second coming of Christ.

See? Plenty of reasons to sleep tight tonight.

Love your neighbor.

