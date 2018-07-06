Florida Cop Tells Facebook Burger King Served Him Dirt, Turns Out To Be Seasoning

Officer Tim McCormick with the Fort Myers Police Department must feel pretty embarrassed today. Or if he isn’t, he should be.

According to 11 Alive, McCormick has the ability to arrest human beings if he deems them to be either a nuisance or drunk in public. That’s fine and dandy, except when you can’t tell the difference between something as simple as a substance being either dirt or burger seasoning.

McCormick jumped on Facebook earlier this week to leave a (now-deleted) post ripping the Burger King location and its employees for putting dirt on his burger.

“I was the Officer who was served a burger at Burger King at 4004 Cleveland Avenue in Ft Myers with dirt in it,” McCormick said on Facebook. “At first I thought it was just burned old bacon, I was hungry and ate the burger, at the last bite I saw dirt and grit on the burger. In disgust, I threw it out of the window.”

That dirt? Yeah, it turned out to be “seasoning and/or char from the frame-broiled cooking process.”

To be fair, a “large number of Lee County sheriff’s deputies and Fort Myers police officers” grabbed some grub at the accused Burger King Thursday afternoon in an effort to help make up for any lost business that their fellow officer may have caused. That led to the BK location’s owner to issue a statement.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you,” Quality Dining Inc. CEO and Chairman Dan Fitzpatrick said. “Police officers, first responders, military people, they are being ridiculed by the media and in social media at a level that is unprecedented. Whatever the conditions were, the fact that my employees were improperly accused, I should give this officer, because of his service, the benefit of the doubt, forgive and move on. I respect this officer and his department. We love police officers. I’m not happy that this happened, but at the end of the day, we’re moving on.”

No word if McCormick will be fined for littering since he admittedly threw food out of his window.