C’mon, Guys: Half-Naked Protester Climbs L.A. Freeway Sign Before Doing Backflip Into Custody

Blurred view of traffic on highway. Photo: Image Source RF/Owen Smith (Getty)

I lived in L.A. for five years. There’s a reason they call it “La La Land.” Aside from the entire state of Florida, one could argue that Hollyweird holds more loons per capita than anywhere else in the free world. We even wrote an article on the various types of a-holes you’ll meet in the City of Angels.

The most hated man in Los Angeles this week is most likely the bro below who thought it okay to climb an overpass sign on the 110-freeway, holding up traffic for hours.

#TrafficAlert Southbound 110 closed at 2nd Street. Also N+S 101 connectors to S 110 are also closed. Man on freeway sign refusing to come down. @CBSLA #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/wvztLHrGhs — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) June 27, 2018

The dude pulled open some protest banners and danced, only wearing his underwear. Oh, and he also stopped for a smoke.

Shirtless man in boxers unfurls banners, sings, dances and vapes on downtown L.A. freeway sign https://t.co/pMLt4RvfZ6 pic.twitter.com/L8heTjfABz — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 27, 2018

This class-act shut down traffic for two hours in a city that is already pure hell-on-Earth when it comes to transportation.

Men and women from @LAFD and @CHP_HQ go where they have to. Here they are trying to talk this man down from a freeway sign in #DTLA He eventually jumped to bag below. pic.twitter.com/jFMYSIxE8M — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) June 27, 2018

Here he is striking a pose for the cameras.

And now it appears that the guy who is in his underwear above a downtown LA freeway has crawled away from police officers and is striking some poses on the sign. pic.twitter.com/g8nlatZEdE — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) June 27, 2018

And here he is doing what appears to be a self-imposed rap battle while emulating Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.

#TrafficAlert Update. Man on freeway sign jumps down to airbag below. He’s apparently ok. Will take a while before freeway reopens to morning traffic. Avoid area if you can. @CBSLA #KCAL9 @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/baYQZcb1Ep — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) June 27, 2018

Finally, he gave in to his inevitable arrest by doing it in style with a backflip onto the airbag. At least those watching nearby had some free quality entertainment.

Dephree has just done a backflip of the sign. pic.twitter.com/d5qh6qybQ6 — Benjamin Oreskes (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Some still shots, for your viewing pleasure.

.@RichardVogelAP captured some incredible photos of the man who was in a standoff with police on a sign above a downtown Los Angeles freeway this morning before he did a back flip, landed on an airbag and was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/jmHYCv4oLk — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) June 27, 2018

So who is this American ninja?

According to the L.A. Times his name is Alexander Dunn, a 29-year-old aspiring rap artist who used this trip to jail as a publicity stunt. His stage name is “Dephree.”

Non a-holes in L.A., hang in there.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.