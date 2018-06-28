Fake World Cup Trophies Used To Smuggle Cocaine, Marijuana

Cannabis leaf and soccer ball. Photo: OlegMalyshev (Getty)

Excitement over the 2018 World Cup has struck just about every country in the world. However, it appears as if some in Argentina were a little too excited over the world’s most popular sport. That includes the so-called “Narcos de la Copa” organization, who didn’t do the best job hiding their finely crafted product.

Argentinian authorities reportedly seized 10 kilograms of cocaine from the “Narcos de la Copa” — along with 20 kg of marijuana — $15,000 in cash and 1800 doses of crack cocaine known as “Paco.” The fun part is that all of this was stuffed inside replica World Cup championship trophies.

Buenos Aires Security Minister Cristian Ritondo tweeted photos of the fake souvenirs that were used to smuggle the drugs, while announcing the arrest of two women and four men who are believed to be the mules attempting to cross into Argentina.

En #LaMatanza detuvimos una banda narco que traficaba cocaína, paco y marihuana en réplicas de la copa del mundo. pic.twitter.com/7dvcB26wd0 — Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) June 22, 2018

“These merchants of death have endless ingenuity, but don’t be fooled. They shouldn’t be admired. On the contrary… they are now in jail,” said minister Ritondo, in a statement.

This marks the second time in a matter of days that fake World Cup souvenirs were used to hide drugs. On Tuesday, Colombian police seized 14 fake World Cup jerseys that were drenched in a substance that turns into cocaine when treated. The jerseys, which were laced with about five kilos of cocaine in total, were reportedly en route to Spain.